Luka Dončić stays in Dallas to host youth basketball event a day after dropping 45 points vs. Mavericks

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić may no longer play in Dallas, but he still has love for the city. While the rest of his Lakers teammates hopped on a plane following their win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dončić stayed in town to host a youth basketball event and promote his new shoe.

Dončić held the event at a Dick's Sporting Goods store. He met with young players, signed autographs and helped out at the register.

After defeating the Mavs in Thursday night’s game, the Lakers flew back home.



However, Luka Dončić did not.



Less than 24 hours after an emotionally draining, yet spectacular performance, Dončić stayed in Dallas to host local youth basketball players and fans at a Luka 4 sneaker… pic.twitter.com/c6puPvGKiQ — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) April 11, 2025

Luka Doncic works as a cashier at @DICKS in Dallas the day after dropping 45 points in a #Lakers win over his former #Mavericks team #LakeShow



Luka also signed autographs, gave the youth advice and promoted his new shoe.



More tonight on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/dTAZhGquqx — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 10, 2025

He managed that less than 24 hours after dropping 45 points in a 112-97 win against his former team.

Given the timing and location of the event, it's likely it was scheduled prior to the shocking trade that sent Dončić to the Lakers. Considering that, Dončić could have canceled or moved the event, but chose to honor his commitment. It was a nice gesture from a player who was shown a lot of love by Dallas fans Wednesday night.

Dončić's return marked an emotional night for the superstar, who had to wipe back tears during warmups. Following the game, Dončić had nothing but positive things to say about Mavericks fans, though admitted he probably needs to "move on" now that he's a member of the Lakers.

As expected, Dončić is making a huge impact with Los Angeles. The team is 21-12 since the trade and already clinched a playoff spot. If the season ended today, the Lakers would be the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will need to make it through the play-in if the team hopes to go on a deep playoff run without Dončić.