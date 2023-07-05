Magic promote Anthony Parker to GM while John Hammond transitions into senior advisory role

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 28: The Orlando Magic logo is pictured on a uniform against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 28, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic have a new general manager after the team announced Wednesday that assistant GM Anthony Parker would be promoted to the top job. Parker will replace outgoing GM John Hammond, who will become a senior advisor to the president of basketball operations.

Parker, 48, first joined the Magic as a scout in 2012 after a 15-year playing career that included a six-year stint in Israel and nine years in the NBA. He was the 21st overall pick in the 1997 draft and played for the Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers (who drafted him), the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Parker averaged 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the NBA. He also won five Israeli Super League, three EuroLeague championships and two EuroLeague MVP awards with Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C.,

Parker was named GM of the Magic's G League affiliate team in 2017 following five years as a scout in, a position he held for four seasons until 2021. The Osceola Magic (then the Lakeland Magic) won the 2020-21 G League title the year before Parker became Orlando's assistant GM.

"Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League GM to the Magic's assistant general manager," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. "Anthony is the ultimate team player and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.

The move starts a new era for the Magic after Hammond took over as Orlando's GM in 2017. During Hammond's tenure, the Magic made the playoffs only two times and won more than 40 games just once. Orlando has also picked in the top-6 of the NBA draft five times under Hammond, including this past season.

Parker will be paired with third-year head coach Jamahl Mosley, who joined the team the same year Parker did from the G League. The duo will be tasked with configuring a roster led by 2022 Rookie of the Year and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and chock-full of young guards. Orlando recently drafted two with their two 2023 first-round picks — Anthony Black and Jett Howard — and already have three other highly-drafted guards in Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz. Though, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer insinuated by the draft that the selection of Black would perhaps signal to the rest of the league that Orlando would be interested in moving on from their in-house guards.

That decision will likely be Parker's first big test as GM. And it's a big one considering how poorly the Magic have performed over the past three seasons.