Man City continue to falter, Christian Pulisic can't be stopped, MLS Cup final is set & Rápido Reactions!

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down Manchester City's loss to Liverpool on this episode of The Cooligans. They also react to Christian Pulisic's continued hot streak and what it may means for the American's future.

Christian and Alexis then recap the MLS conference finals and look ahead to an exciting MLS Cup Final between New York Red Bulls and the Los Angeles Galaxy

Later, Christian and Alexis run back another rendition of Rápido Reactions.

(7:30) - Liverpool def. Manchester City

(26:05) - Chelsea def. Aston Villa

(30:01) - Christian Pulisic continues great form

(37:50) - NY Red Bulls def. Orlando City

(45:10) - LA Galaxy def. Seattle Sounders

(58:50) - Rápido Reactions: USWNT, Club World Cup, Americans Abroad & More

(58:20) - Rápido Reactions: USWNT draw England 0-0

(1:00:01) - Rápido Reactions: John Herdman, Toronto FC part ways

(1:01:56) - Rápido Reactions: Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi complete CL comeback

(1:03:39) - Rápido Reactions: Premier League to produce own broadcasts

(1:05:21) - Rápido Reactions: Club World Cup 32 team field set

