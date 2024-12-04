Manhunt underway for Brian Thompson's shooter: What we know so far about the suspect in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A Crime Scene Unit officer photographs the scene where CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton early on December 4, 2024 in New York. Brian Thompson, the chief executive of one of the United States's largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York Hilton hotel in an apparently targeted hit Wednesday, US media reported. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot in Manhattan early Wednesday in what authorities have described as a "premeditated, pre-planned, targeted attack." Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and the leg before being taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m.

During a press conference several hours after the shooting, New York Police Department officials said the shooting was not "a random act of violence," but that the identity of the suspect — who remains at large — and the motive for the shooting are still unknown.

The NYPD is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information regarding the shooter.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny described the suspect, who was caught on nearby security cameras, as a light-skinned male wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers and “a very distinctive grey backpack.”

According to the NYPD, footage obtained from the scene of the attack shows that the suspect approached the outside of the New York Hilton Hotel minutes before Thompson arrived, presumably to prepare for the UnitedHealthcare investor conference which was scheduled to begin in the hotel at 8 a.m. When Thompson arrived, Kenny said security footage showed the suspect stepped onto the pavement and began shooting.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call about the shooting around 6:48 a.m., after the suspect had already left the scene. According to the investigation, the suspect had initially headed northbound several blocks on foot before boarding an electric CitiBike and riding into Central Park.

“The last we see with him on that bike is in Central Park,” Kenny told reporters. It is not clear where he picked up the bike, but Kenny clarified that the bikes have GPS locations available on them. Kenny also added the NYPD is working with Lyft, which owns the bike share brand and can access the GPS information.

Officers also recovered a cellphone near the scene and are conducting a forensic analysis on the device to see if it’s related to the shooting.

The NYPD added that there was allegedly one witness “standing next to the victim when he was shot” and investigators are looking to identify and speak with that individual for more information.

It has not been confirmed whether the suspect was a professional shooter, but after reviewing security camera footage, the NYPD investigators have noted that “it does seem that [the suspect is] proficient in using firearms as he was able to clear the malfunctions pretty quickly.”