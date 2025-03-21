March Madness 2025 Saturday tip times: How to watch, follow the second round of the men's NCAA tournament

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 20: St. John's head coach Rick Pitino leaves the floor after his Red Storm defeated the Omaha Mavericks 83-53 during the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The first round of the men’s NCAA tournament is in the books. While a full slate of games will wrap up the round on Friday, we’re already looking ahead to the start of the second round on Saturday.

There are a few key matchups in that slate, including a battle between Rick Pitino and John Calipari. The two longtime coaches will square off for the 24th time in history when St. John's and Arkansas meet in Providence.

Auburn, the top seed in the tournament, will take on Creighton on Saturday and Michigan and Texas A&M will square off, too. Drake, which pulled off an upset over Missouri for what was their first win in the tournament since 1971, will take on Texas Tech with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the second round of the NCAA tournament this weekend.

NCAA tournament second round tip times

All times ET | *Approx. tip time

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue

When: 12:10 p.m.

Where: Providence

TV: CBS

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John’s

When: 2:40 p.m.*

Where: Providence

TV: CBS

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Providence

TV: CBS

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

When: 6:10 p.m.

Where: Wichita

TV: TNT

No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Lexington

TV: TBS/TruTV

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

When: 7:45 p.m.*

Where: Denver

TV: CBS

No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston

When: 8:40 p.m.*

Where: Wichita

TV: TNT

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee

When: 9:40 p.m.*

Where: Lexington

TV: CBS