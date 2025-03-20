March Madness 2025 bracket upsets: Tracking the toughest losses of the NCAA Tournament

Louisville guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts to play against Creighton during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Big upsets are arguably one of the most exciting parts of March Madness, despite the pain it might bring your already-busted bracket. And we technically got one to kick things off on Thursday, as No. 8 Creighton dominated No. 8 Louisville. Thirteen-seed High Point put up a fight against No. 4 Purdue, but the Boilermakers were able to pull out a 75-63 win.

Catch up on all the upsets of the 2025 NCAA tournament below:

No. 9 Creighton 89, No. 8 Louisville 75: No. 9 Creighton ran away from No. 8 Louisville in the first half on the way to win their first-round game in the South region.

The Blue Jays led 49-34 at the break and had a double-digit lead for the entirety of the second half. Louisville got the lead cut to 12 with less than five minutes to go, but any hope of a last-ditch comeback were extinguished when Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey got a technical foul with 4:41 to go.