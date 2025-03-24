March Madness: No. 4 Maryland stuns No. 12 seed Colorado State with buzzer-beater to fend off Cinderella bid

Maryland is still dancing.
The Terps stunned No. 12 Colorado State on a buzzer-beating floater from Derik Queen to secure a 72-71 thriller advance to the sweet 16.
Maryland is still dancing.
The Terps stunned No. 12 Colorado State on a buzzer-beating floater from Derik Queen to secure a 72-71 thriller advance to the sweet 16.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!