Marlins reportedly DFA former AL batting champion Tim Anderson after disastrous first half

Miami Marlins v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 24: Tim Anderson of the Miami Marlins at bat against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images) (Reed Hoffmann/Getty)

The Miami Marlins are moving on from shortstop Tim Anderson. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, he is being designated for assignment Tuesday after a disappointing first half, leaving him without a team to play for.

Anderson, who is just 31, hit .214/.237/.226 for the Marlins over 65 games, making nine errors at shortstop. He had hoped to rebuild his value when he signed with the Marlins on a one-year, $5 million deal in February, but instead he continued his fall, a tremendous one for a player who less than two years ago had numbers that could have earned him a massive contract extension.

Drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the 17th overall pick in 2013, Anderson had a career .288/.316/.442 stat line through 2022, and had been the 2019 American League batting champion. He also had two All-Star appearances and had won a Silver Slugger.

But Anderson's 2023 wasn't up to par with his previous career. He ended the season with an uncharacteristic .245/.286/.296 batting line in Chicago, and the White Sox declined his $14 million option. He landed with the Marlins, but they're now in Anderson's rearview mirror.

So what precipitated Anderson's massive falloff in 2023, which eventually led to him being DFA'd on July 2? It might all go back to a knee injury he sustained early in the 2023 season.

Anderson sprained his MCL on April 10, 2023, just 11 games into the season. He'd gotten off to a hot start, but that did not continue after he came back. When he returned on May 2, he was not the Tim Anderson who had been there before. From that point forward he hit just .238 over the rest of the season.

At the end of the 2023 season, Anderson told MLB.com writer Scott Merkin that the MCL injury changed his body mechanics, especially his front leg (the one he steps with when he takes a swing), which is where the injury was. He struggled to get himself comfortable at the plate for the rest of the season, but hasn't been the same since.

If Anderson can fix what ails him, there's a chance he could be back in the majors at some point. But without some serious change, Anderson's major league career might be at an end.