Maverick Carter, LeBron James' manager, reportedly used illegal bookie to bet on NBA

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Maverick Carter attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on February 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Maverick Carter told federal agents he placed thousands of dollars worth of bets on NBA games and other sports via an illegal bookie, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Carter is LeBron James' manager and longtime partner. Maintaining that James was not connected to the bets, Carter reportedly made the admission during a 2021 investigation into illegal bookie Wayne Nix. The Washington Post reportedly confirmed the details of Carter's gambling activity through a review of federal law enforcement records. He reportedly wagered on 20 NBA and NFL games, with each amount ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

While Nix later pled guilty to charges relating to his involvement with an expansive offshore sports-betting ring, it appears Carter didn't face any legal or professional consequences.

The NBA prohibits official league staff including players, coaches and agents from betting on league contests. Those rules don't apply to agents business managers. The NBPA, the players union, bans agents but not business managers from betting on the NBA.

James, a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers and the league’s all-time leading scorer, has been close with Carter since childhood.

Having grown up in Akron, Ohio together, they currently share multiple investments. Carter and James co-own the SpringHill Company, a media endeavor that was assessed a $725 million valuation in 2021. They are both minority owners in the Boston Red Sox and English soccer club Liverpool.

Carter told agents he “could not remember placing any bets on the Lakers,” The Washington Post found in a investigative report.

Adam Mendelsohn, a spokesman for Carter and James, reportedly confirmed the interview occurred.

"In 2021 and before 38 states and the District of Columbia legalized sports betting, Maverick Carter was interviewed a single time by federal law enforcement regarding their investigation into Wayne Nix," Mendelsohn told the Washington Post in a statement. "Mr. Carter was not the target of the investigation, cooperated, was never charged, and never contacted again on the matter."

Mendelsohn reportedly opted not to answer further questions about James, saying it had "nothing to do with" him. Carter denied placing bets for anyone else.