Mavericks' Kyrie Irving reportedly out for season after suffering torn ACL

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 03: (L-R) Naji Marshall #13, Kyrie Irving #11 and Max Christie #00 of the Dallas Mavericks pause during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at American Airlines Center on March 03, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the NBA season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Irving went down early in the team's 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Irving was driving to the hoop late in the first quarter at the American Airlines Center when his left knee bent awkwardly as he attempted a layup. Irving crashed down to the court hard and immediately called for a trainer to come help him.

Irving remained in the game to shoot free throws after drawing the foul, but then was helped off the court without putting much weight on his leg as he went back to the locker room.

