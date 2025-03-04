Mavericks star Kyrie Irving helped off the floor after awkward knee injury early in matchup with Kings

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving went down with a scary looking knee injury early in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Irving was driving to the hoop late in the first quarter at the American Airlines Center when his left knee bent awkwardly back as he tried to put up a layup. Irving crashed down to the court hard, and immediately called for a trainer to come and help him.

Irving remained in the game to shoot free throws after drawing the foul, but he then was helped off the court without putting much weight on his leg at all and went back to the locker room.

The team quickly ruled him out with a left knee sprain. Further specifics are not yet known. He finished with seven points, one rebound and one assist in nine minutes on Monday night. Irving entered Monday’s contest averaging 25 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season.

Irving’s injury is the second significant one the Mavericks have faced since the team opted to trade star Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline earlier this season. Star Anthony Davis, who the Mavericks received in that deal, went down with an adductor injury in his debut with the team and has been sidelined ever since.

The Mavericks entered Monday’s game with a 32-29 record. They have lost three of their last four, and are hanging on to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

