Mets 1B Pete Alonso lands on IL after being hit in wrist by pitch, out 3-4 weeks

Pete Alonzo New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Atlanta. Alonzo left the game and went into the clubhouse for treatment. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The plight of the New York Mets' 2023 season continues.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso landed on the 10-day injured list on Friday, the team announced, after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch on Wednesday. He was diagnosed iwth a bone bruise and a left wrist sprain, and is expected to be out for up to a month.

After undergoing additional imaging, Pete Alonso has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a sprain of his left wrist. He has been placed on the IL. A typical return to play for this type of injury is approximately 3-4 weeks. — New York Mets (@Mets) June 9, 2023

Alonso left Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves after being hit by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning. He returned to the dugout a few innings later with a bandage and reportedly was diagnosed with a contusion after initial X-rays came back negative.

Alonso also had a CT scan Thursday in Atlanta before he returned to New York to undergo more testing, Mets manager Buck Showalter confirmed.

Here's a look at the shot Alonso took:

Pete Alonso has left tonight's game vs. the Braves after being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/P9S8Hrexfr — SNY (@SNYtv) June 7, 2023

Alonso said after the game that Morton visited him to apologize for the pitch.

"Obviously, he didn't mean to [hit me]," Alonso said. "For people speculating or this or that, I just wanted to clear that a) Chuckie's a good guy and b) the situation didn't call for it either. ... There's nothing to it. I just happened to get hit with an up-and-in fastball."

Alonso is perhaps referencing the moment when he shouted, "Throw it again, please, throw it again!" at Braves pitcher Bryce Elder on Tuesday after Alonso hit his 22nd home run of the season.

"Throw it again, please, throw it again!"

Pete Alonso with some trash talk for Bryce Elder after the Braves pitcher gave up a pair of 2-run home runs in the top of the third, one of them by Alonso. pic.twitter.com/8xAYGPIDoO — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) June 7, 2023

Before his injury, Alonso was batting .231/.326/.546 with a National League-leading 49 RBI and an MLB-leading 22 home runs. He tallied two home runs and three RBI in his past eight at-bats.

The Mets lost all three games to the Braves this week and have lost six consecutive games since June 2. New York sits third in the NL East with a 30-32 record.

Mets' bad 2023 injury luck

Alonso isn't the only Mets star to land on the injured list this season.

Pitcher Edwin Díaz tore his ACL this spring in the World Baseball Classic and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 season. The Mets shut down pitcher Jose Quintana for three months after he suffered a rib injury in spring training. Ace Justin Verlander opened the season on the IL due to a shoulder strain. Catcher Omar Narváez landed on the 60-day IL due to a left calf strain.

New York also lost pitcher Carlos Carrasco for some time in April due to a bone spur in his right elbow and reliever Brooks Raley due to left elbow inflammation. Ace Max Scherzer missed a start in May because of neck spasms (on top of a 10-game suspension).

Alonso's absence could complicate the Mets' already disappointing season now that the team has lost its best batter for some time.