Mets, Yankees and Dodgers camp storylines & U26 power rankings (teams 30-26) | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are both fully entrenched in Spring training camps in Florida and Arizona, respectively. Mintz shares what he learned and witnessed in Juan Soto's arrival at Mets camp. Shusterman describes the fever pitch atmosphere at Dodgers camp and the two discuss the latest drama surrounding Yankees camp. The two also unveil teams 30-26 in their U26 power rankings and play a fun NRI trivia game to end the pod.

(1:30) - The Opener: Juan Soto arrives at Mets camp and shares what he wants to improve on in 2025

(12:40) - The Opener: Dodgers camp is the epicenter of the baseball world right now

(22:00) - Yankees camp storylines: Marcus Stroman is not happy with his role and Stanton is already hurt

(36:50) - Angels camp: Mike Trout is moving from CF to RF

(38:35) - Unveiling the U26 power rankings: Teams 30-26

(48:20) - Jake's NRI 'who they play for right now' trivia game

(58:45) - Turbo Mode: Spring training signings to note

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts