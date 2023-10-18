Micah Parsons wants the Eagles and 49ers to receive the same energy that Cowboys endured after their losses

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson) (Matt Patterson/AP)

Micah Parsons looked at his wrist and found he did, in fact, have time today. Well, actually, his weekly podcast, On The Edge with Micah Parsons, came out on Tuesday, but you all get the idea.

He had lots of time on his hands, and the Dallas Cowboys linebacker decided to use it to call out the media for how its covered the Cowboys pitfalls versus the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers losses from this weekend.

The final two unbeaten teams both narrowly lost the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. The 49ers were upset 19-17 in Cleveland, while the Eagles lost 20-14 in the Meadowlands.

"I got time today, OK," Parsons said. "A lot of people said the Browns' defense was overhyped. Everyone said Micah don't know ball. I said the Browns are the real deal, if they can put it together, they can be a hard team to beat. And now I can say it, my guy, who we miss very much, Amari Cooper balled the hell out. He could have been the dog of the week. What he did to help lead this team over the 49ers was amazing. That catch was spectacular.

"I heard a quote, [Emmanuel] Acho said this, which pissed me off. He said, 'I'm not worried about the 49ers, they were missing Christian McCaffrey. They were missing Deebo Samuel,' " Parsons said. "This is what pissed me off about that, OK. They started that game. The Browns were missing Deshaun Watson. They were missing Nick Chubb. They were missing Jack Conklin. They were missing them key factors before the game even started. So why is it that we are just scrubs and we're nobodies that don't deserve to be on the field, and we're just all talk, but there's 100 excuses for these other teams."

All of this is coming a week after San Francisco demolished Dallas 42-10. Parsons then proceeded to get into a back and forth with the 49ers' George Kittle and Deebo Samuel ... after they clearly set themselves distinguished themselves as the class of the NFC.

And again, neither one of those teams got blown out the way Dallas did, either. In fact, the 49ers could've won their game in the final seconds if kicker Jake Moody had connected on the 41-yard field goal in the last few seconds of the game.

But Parsons does have some fair points about the amount of outs that have been provided to San Francisco and Philadelphia within their losses. Namely the references to injuries and the amount of heat Dak Prescott took after throwing three interceptions against San Francisco. When Jalen Hurts literally threw the game away — his third interception directly led to New York's go-ahead score — against the Jets, he didn't feel like the media coverage passed the vibe check.

"I just don't condone the bashing of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and [not] have the same energy for the Eagles," Parsons said. "The Eagles were healthy. They had Jalen Hurts. They had their receiving corps. They had their explosive weapons. They didn't have Lane Johnson. I will admit they didn't have Lane Johnson. ... Because I see my quarterback maybe not have the red-zone success, but move the ball way better than the Eagles did Sunday night.

"We want the same energy for everybody. Because there's a whole bunch of bashing when it's Dak Prescott, but not the same when it's the Eagles."

And because Parsons had so much time to discuss the matter, he reminded himself of what everyone said after the Cowboys thoroughly dismantled the Jets and their defense.

"They said we didn't have a significant win [against the Jets]," Parsons said. "They said we beat a nameless — Zach Wilson — or a team without Aaron Rodgers, all these things. One thing that the Jets did have [against us] was Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed. They were also missing a few other pieces, and they beat the Eagles. But apparently, the Jets aren't a significant win. They aren't a good team without Aaron Rodgers, which I said wasn't true. I'm glad that Zach Wilson is proving people wrong. He just beat a great Eagles team."

Parsons understands, or he should, that he plays for a team with the nickname, "America's Team." It has rubbed generations of other teams' fans the wrong way. Even when the Cowboys aren't good, they get some of the best TV slots, because they draw so many eyes.

If things were fair in the media, the Cowboys wouldn't get as much media attention when they're trudging to the finish line, because when a team is bad, they're not given the prime time slots. And the Cowboys are owned by a man in Jerry Jones who doesn't believe there's such a thing as bad press and seems to invite whatever coverage people are willing to give Dallas.

In the end, Parsons wants two things from everyone covering the NFL: keep the same energy or just call a spade a spade and say you don't like the Cowboys.

"If y'all just going to hate Cowboys nation, just say y'all hate Cowboys nation," he said. "But don't sit here and throw shade on us. Keep the same energy for everybody. That's all it is."