Michael Brantley, five-time MLB All-Star, retires after 15 seasons

Michael Brantley announced his retirement on Friday after a 15-year career with the Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros.

"I have young kids, and now it's time to be a dad, first and foremost," the 36-year-old Brantley told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. "It's time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up and not miss important milestones."

A seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, Brantley played four seasons in the minors before being traded to Cleveland as part of the C.C. Sabathia deal. Brantley was not originally included in the July 2008 deal, but ended up being the "player to be named later" and was sent to the Indians that October.

Brantley would make his major league debut in Sept. 2009, batting .313 in 112 at bats. He would spend 10 seasons in Cleveland, making the All-Star Game three times. In 2014, he finished third in AL MVP voting after posting career highs in batting average (.327), hits (200), RBIs (97), stolen bases (23), and runs scored (94).

After a decade in Cleveland, Brantley joined the Astros in 2018 where he was named to the All-Star Game twice more and was part of the team that captured the 2022 World Series.

A shoulder injury limited Brantley to 15 games during the 2023 season. After being out since June 26, 2022, he returned in late August and played in eight of the Astros' playoff games.

A free agent this winter, hanging up his cleats had already been on Brantley's mind.

"I didn't have that much thinking to do," he told Morosi. "I had been talking with my family about it a lot during the year. It was a long season for me. My family was with me for the playoffs. That night, there were just a lot of hugs. I am so grateful for the opportunity to play baseball and live the dream I've had."

Brantley finishes his career with a .298 batting average, 129 home runs, 720 RBIs, 125 stolen bases, and 1,445 regular-season games played.