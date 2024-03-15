Michigan fires Juwan Howard after five seasons

Nebraska v Michigan ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - MARCH 10: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during the post game press conference after a college basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Crisler Arena on March 10, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won the game 85-70. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Juwan Howard is out at Michigan.

The Wolverines announced Friday that it was parting ways with the Fab Five legend. Howard has been Michigan’s head men’s basketball coach for the past five seasons.

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program. Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction."

Michigan was 8-24 in 2023-24 after finishing above .500 in each of Howard’s first four seasons with the school. The Wolverines made two NCAA tournament appearances and had a record of 87-72 during Howard’s tenure.

