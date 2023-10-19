Michigan under investigation for alleged cheating & Race for the Case Week 8

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.

Dan & Ross broke today’s blockbuster news, and while there are no rules against stealing signs in-game, there are rules about in-person scouting and sign stealing using electronic transmissions. The podcast reacts to the news and how this could add a cloud to Michigan’s current football season and stain seasons past. Pat wonders whether or not Michigan are high frequency cheaters or just really bad at getting away with it. While the narrative of the season has definitely changed for Michigan, the guys debate what the next move for Jim Harbaugh is if this investigation is proven to be accurate.

Moving away from the Michigan scandal, Week 8 has some interesting games to keep an eye on. There is a big MAC matchup between Toledo & Miami of Ohio, Minnesota and Iowa are squaring off in an expected low-scoring affair & we get the Hugh Freeze bowl in a matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss.

Meanwhile in Oklahoma, Tulsa is trying to break the world record for the world’s largest beer tasting event ahead of their game vs Rice. And where animal news meets football news, a Montana man was traumatized after being attacked by a grizzly bear and is channeling his anger towards the University of Montana.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their picks against the spread for the #7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions at the #3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, the #17 ranked Tennessee Volunteers at the #11 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, the #16 ranked Duke Blue Devils visiting the #4 ranked Florida State Seminoles, the #14 ranked Utah Utes at the #18 ranked USC Trojans, the Clemson Tigers at the Miami Hurricanes, and as always, Dan, Ross and Pat give their locks of the week.

