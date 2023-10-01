Mike McCarthy and Cowboys coaches use Bill Belichick's new trick against him on fake

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 28-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Well, that's how you beat the New England Patriots' edge rush on field goals.

The Patriots caused a stir when they unveiled a new wrinkle against the Miami Dolphins a couple weeks ago, having Brenden Schooler go in motion from the kicker's right before the snap. Then Schooler burst through and blocked the field goal. Everyone gushed about the play. NBC's Cris Collinsworth said every NFL and college team would be looking into adding it.

The Dallas Cowboys were thinking about a way to beat it. The Cowboys took a 16-3 lead in the second quarter on a defensive touchdown. They didn't really need to go for two, but Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy clearly wanted to show off Dallas' counterpunch to Schooler's edge rush. Schooler wasn't in motion this time but he crashed hard off the edge, leaving that side of the field wide open. So Cowboys holder Bryan Anger picked up the ball, spun around as Schooler whizzed by him and had defensive lineman Chauncey Golston wide open for a catch and easy run into the end zone.

That might slow Schooler down in the future.

Fake extra-point, DL Chauncey Golston TD catch from punter Bryan Anger



Cowboys 18, Patriots 3 pic.twitter.com/n3IBQt75Df — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 1, 2023

How excited were the Cowboys to run that fake and tweak Belichick a bit? The fake came from the 15-yard line, where extra points start. Normally, two-point conversions start at the two-yard line. But the Cowboys didn't mind. According to Ed Werder of ESPN, that's the first successful fake two-point conversion from the 15-yard line in NFL history.

The Cowboys were confident they could take advantage of the Patriots' new weapon on special teams. It worked as easily as they could have hoped.