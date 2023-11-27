Mike McCarthy confirms Cowboys 'interest' in ex-Colts All-Pro Shaq Leonard, who's reportedly scheduled to visit

NFL: OCT 29 Saints at Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 29: Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) warms up for the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts on October 29, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have a leg up on landing a coveted free agent.

Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Sunday that the Cowboys have "interest" in signing ex-Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard when asked about reports that he could end up signing in Dallas.

"I don't have anything to report on Shaq, but yes, definitely, there's interest," McCarthy said, per the Dallas Morning News.

Hours later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Leonard was scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Leonard's available after the Colts released him in a surprise transaction last week. He cleared waivers after the release. A claim would have required a team to pay the remaining $6.1 million on his contract this season plus an average of $18.2 million for each of the subsequent three years then remaining on his contract if it chose to retain him.

The money beyond this season wasn't guaranteed, but now a team can sign Leonard for whatever terms he agrees to with the Colts on the hook for the $6.1 million he's owed for this season. The oft-injured veteran is much more appealing as a free agent, and the Cowboys are interested.

A four-time All-Pro and former Defensive Rookie of the Year, Leonard's led the league in tackles and forced fumbles in separate seasons. Injuries have limited the 28-year-old to 10 games since the start of the 2022 season and in part prompted the Colts to part with him and the three-plus years remaining on his contract.

There appears to be no lingering bad blood between the two parties. Leonard was a guest alongside his family in a suite for the Colts' home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon and the subject of a video tribute from the team.

Former #Colts LB Darius Shaquille Leonard is at the game today in a suite and he got a massive standing ovation from fans. A pretty cool gesture for a beloved player. pic.twitter.com/GSRQhlFMoR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 26, 2023

It sounds like his next stop will be in Dallas amid rumors of other contending teams also having interest. The Cowboys are in need of help at linebacker following the season-ending neck injury to Leighton Vander Esch that threatens to end his career. At 8-3, they're in the thick of the playoff picture with their sights set on ending a 27-year conference championship game drought.