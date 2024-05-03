MLB and Nike announce adjustments to player uniforms for 2025 season

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - APRIL 30: Jose Berríos #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays sweats in his jersey while pitching in the first inning during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on April 30, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball's uniform nightmare will soon be over.

Unfortunately, the league won't make changes soon enough to appease players for the 2024 season. But MLB announced on Friday that alterations will be made for 2025 to address the concerns that players expressed beginning in spring training.

Two of the biggest issues were smaller nameplates on the backs of the jerseys and pants that didn't fit properly with material that could be seen through. The altered uniforms will return larger lettering for player names and individually customized pants for all players.

"Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns."

According to the statement, Nike is also exploring solutions to jerseys and pants being slightly different shades of gray in road uniforms and jerseys becoming discolored after being soaked with sweat. Once the gray uniform issue is resolved, those will be implemented on the field as soon as the second half of the 2024 season.