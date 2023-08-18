Mock Draft 4.0 + Salary Cap draft strategy

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

We conclude strategy week on the pod with a deep dive into everything you need to know for salary cap drafts. Scott Pianowski, the ultimate expert in salary cap drafts, joins Matt Harmon on the pod to let you know the strategies you have to consider going into your draft.

But first, the two react to all the latest injury news at the WR position including the top two targets in Detroit. The two then debate if Titan's WR Treylon Burks is still draftable after his knee injury. The two then debate if the Dolphins are the most fragile team in the league after the injury scare to LT Terron Armstead. The two also try to make sense of the on going drama taking place in Indy with RB Jonathan Taylor.

Pianowski and Harmon then explain everything you need to know about salary cap drafts and what makes them fundamentally different from snake drafts. Pianowski then shares the top strategies and hacks that one can use to maximize their budget and player pool during salary cap drafts.

The two end the show with our 'Build your team' segment by debating if you should prioritize decent players on good offenses over star players on bad offenses in the draft.

1:28 - Lions WR Jameson Williams injured... time to jump ship?

10:05 - Titans WR Treylon Burks injury enough to take him off the board?

12:55 - Russell Gage out for year, what to think of Evans/Godwin in TB?

17:45 - Are the Dolphins a Jenga set this season?

22:55 - Carolina's RB Miles Sanders' groin injury a lingering concern

24:50 - As the Jonathan Taylor world turns

31:52 - What you need to know about salary cap drafts

38:40 - What makes salary caps different from snake

41:10 - How to maximize your nominations in salary cap drafts

49:20 - Why size of league impacts salary cap draft strategy

52:30 - What is the end game for salary cap drafts?

57:30 - Build your team segment: decent players in great offenses vs. star players on bad offense

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts