Mock Draft Monday: 10-team Superflex + Fantasy mailbag | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on with a very special edition as we share our staff's only superflex mock draft of the season. Scott Pianowski is back in the host chair, filling in for Matt Harmon, and is joined by Yahoo Fantasy editor Kate Magdziuk to breakdown their biggest observations from the latest staff mock. The two also discuss the rise of superflex leagues in general and best strategies to use when implementing the QB heavy format. Pianowksi and Magdzuk end the show by answering your latest questions from the fantasy mailbag:

(3:15) - Mock Draft Monday: Super Flex 10-team league (and why it's a booming format)

(6:00) - The best draft strategies to use for Superflex

(16:35) - How the QBs shook out in Superflex

(31:30) - Fantasy Mailbag questions (via fantasymailbag@yahoosports.com)

(32:30) - Any concern taking CMC at 1.01?

(38:00) - Any hesitation keeping Jonathan Taylor in a keeper league?

(42:15) - Why David Montgomery and Raheem Mostert are fantastic values

