Mock Draft Monday: Risers and fallers at QB, RB, WR and TE this month | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

In the final installment of 'Mock Draft Monday' Yahoo's Dan Titus and Tera Roberts dissect the trends they've noticed in drafts throughout the month of August to get you ready for your most important drafts this week. Titus and Roberts go through the biggest risers and fallers at the QB, RB, WR, and TE position. The two also end the show by answering your mailbag questions:

(3:20) - Who's trending up and down this month?

(4:45) - QB takeaways from mock draft: Elite QBs are gone by round 5

(11:47) - RB takeaways from mock draft: WR drama is pushing RBs up the 1st round

(29:15) - WR takeaways from mock draft: There are some polarizing mid round WRs

(46:21) - TE takeaways from mock draft: Is Kyle Pitts falling?

(48:50) - Fantasy mailbag

