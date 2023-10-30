Monday Night Football: Raiders vs. Lions score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 22: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions team that takes the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night will be a slightly humbled Lions team. You may not see it, but it's there. After getting completely and entirely flattened by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6 in Week 7, there's no other emotion for them to feel. The Lions pride themselves on being one of the best offenses in the NFL, so only scoring six points (a touchdown with a missed extra point) is a massive disappointment.

If the Lions want to silence all the questions that have surfaced about the actual quality of their offense and defense, they need to beat the Raiders. And right now the Lions have a better chance of doing that than they normally would.

The Raiders lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after Week 6 due to a back injury, so head coach Josh McDaniels decided to start 38-year-old Brian Hoyer in Week 7. They ended up getting manhandled by the Chicago Bears and dipped back under .500 with a 3-4 record. Garoppolo is still recovering and isn't starting against Detroit, so the Lions have an opportunity to put a hurting on the Raiders and get their groove back.

Will the Lions' offense go missing again? Can the Raiders recover from last week's demoralizing loss?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and highlights from "Monday Night Football."