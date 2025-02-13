More than 100 cars on Oregon highway crash in 'whiteout conditions'

In this image provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, officials respond to a more than 100-vehicle pileup in whiteout conditions on westbound Interstate 84 on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, near Multnomah Falls, Ore. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A crash involving more than 100 vehicles in Portland, Ore., during “whiteout conditions” closed Interstate 84 on Thursday.

Cars, semitrucks and other vehicles were piled up along the snow-covered roadway, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and one SUV erupted into flames.

An SUV caught fire in the pileup on I-84, that's described by deputies as involving more than 100 cars, trucks and semi-trucks. Everyone was able to get out of the SUV. Responders are going car by car. There are reports of injuries; no number at this time. Whiteout conditions.… pic.twitter.com/mzqRuEBwOF — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) February 13, 2025

“Everyone was able to get out of the SUV,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. “Responders are going car by car. There are reports of injuries; no number at this time. Whiteout conditions.”

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. P.T. and a westbound, four-mile section of I-84 remains closed west of Multnomah Falls. Eastbound traffic lanes are still open.

“Road conditions on I-84 in the affected areas are considered slick, but passable,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a statement. “This series of crashes was caused by a combination of high winds blowing snow and drivers traveling too fast for the winter weather conditions in the area.”

With reports of people stuck inside of their cars, police asked motorists to remain inside their vehicles until alerted that it was safe to exit, Fox 12 News reported.