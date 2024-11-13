National Hurricane Center says there's a 90% chance Caribbean disturbance becomes a tropical depression or storm

A disturbance in the Caribbean will likely become the latest tropical depression or storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Where is it now and where is it headed?

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that a broad area of low pressure in the central Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

"Environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system moves slowly westward into the western Caribbean Sea," the NHC said in its latest update . "Afterward, further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend. The system is expected to turn slowly northwestward by early next week."

Heavy rains are expected over Jamaica during the next day or so, the NHC said, adding: “Interests across the western and northwestern Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress of this system.”

What are the chances it becomes a tropical storm?

High. The hurricane center gave it a 90% chance of forming within 48 hours, and the same formation chance through seven days.

If it were to reach tropical-storm strength, it would become Tropical Storm Sara — the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The season has had 17 named storms so far, 11 of which have developed into hurricanes.