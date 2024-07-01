NBA free agency: Clippers announce that Paul George is leaving for another team

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

It's not clear yet where Paul George will play next season. But it is clear where he won't.

The Los Angeles Clippers released a statement Sunday evening announcing that George has informed them that he will play for another team.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!