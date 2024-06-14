NBA guard Cameron Payne arrested in Scottsdale, but released from jail

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks - Game Five NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

NBA free agent guard Cameron Payne was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona for allegedly giving police officers a false report and refusing to give his name. Payne's arrest was first reported by TMZ Sports.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, officers were called to investigate a disturbance at approximately 2:44 a.m. and found two people on the scene, one of them Payne. The police did not provide details regarding what the disturbance they responded to. But Payne was arrested and booked at Scottsdale City Jail. He was released from custody a short time later.

Payne, 29, played four seasons for the Phoenix Suns from 2019-23. He was the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Murray State. During his nine-year NBA career, Payne has played for the Thunder, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks traded Payne to the Sixers with a second-round pick in February for Patrick Beverley. In 31 regular season games with Philadelphia, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 38% on three-pointers. During the playoffs, Payne appeared in five games, averaging 5.3 points and shooting 44% on 3s.

Payne is currently a free agent, though the Sixers would reportedly like to re-sign him.