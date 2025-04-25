NBA playoffs: Ja Morant exits Thunder-Grizzlies Game 3 with apparent injury

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies were finally flying high in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then Ja Morant came down with a thud.

The All-Star exited Thursday's game with an apparent injury after landing hard on his hip in the second quarter. He was jumping for a basket on a 2-on-1 breakaway when he got undercut by the Thunder guard Luguentz Dort.

The play was reviewed for a flagrant foul, but remained a common foul on Dort.

Morant was visibly in pain, but remained in the game long enough to shoot his free throws and missed both, then headed straight for the locker room. Had he not shot them, he would have been ineligible to return to the game.

This article will be updated with more information.

