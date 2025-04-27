NBA playoffs: Knicks' Jalen Brunson leaves game vs. Pistons with leg injury

New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons - Game Four DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 27: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts after a three point basket in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Jalen Brunson left Sunday's NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons with a leg injury.

With approximately three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Brunson got tangled up with Detroit's Dennis Schroder while attempting to bring the ball upcourt. The ball was stolen by Schroder, who dished off to Cade Cunningham for a dunk, which extended the Pistons' lead to 65-61.

Brunson had to be helped to his feet and had difficulty putting weight on his right leg as he went to the locker room.

This story will be updated.

