NBA playoffs: Standout Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II leaves Game 3 vs. Timberwolves after violent knee to head

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II left Sunday's playoff game against the after taking an inadvertent knee to the back of his head from Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.

The incident took place in the second quarter with Dallas leading, 43-33. Lively fell backward toward the court after contesting a missed jump shot by Mike Conley. As he fell to the court, the back of his head slammed into Towns' right knee as Towns jumped in an effort to corral the ball.

Lively's head snapped forward, and he remained on the court for several moments. He was eventually able to stand up and leave the court with the help of teammates. He was clearly woozy and headed straight for the locker room.

There wasn't an immediate update on his status, but he didn't appear in any condition to return to the court.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

