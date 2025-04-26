NBA playoffs: Cavaliers blow out Heat to take 3-0 series lead

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 26: Jarrett Allen #31 celebrates with Ty Jerome #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after scoring against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The NBA playoffs continue on Saturday with four first-round matchups, three in the Western Conference. In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers can take a dominating 3-0 series lead over the Miami Heat.

In Saturday's two Game 4s, the Oklahoma City Thunder can close out a sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies with a win, while the Los Angeles Clippers could take a decisive 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The day's playoff slate closes out with the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets looking to take a 2-1 series lead in their matchup.

Cavaliers 124, Heat 87, Game 3

Thunder (1) at Grizzlies (8), Game 4 - 3:30 p.m. ET

Nuggets (4) at Clippers (5), Game 4 - 6 p.m. ET

Rockets (2) at Warriors (7), Game 3 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Here are the results and key takeaways from Saturday's games:

Cavaliers 124, Heat 87

The Heat needed a win on Saturday to avoid falling behind 0-3 in this series. They also arguably had their best opportunity to get a victory with the Cavaliers missing second-leading scorer Darius Garland.

However, Miami didn't play anything like a team whose season was at stake, getting blown out at home, 124-87. Cleveland had a 20-point lead and boosted the margin to 22 points after three quarters.

De'Andre Hunter made up for Garland's absence

Sam Merrill took Garland's place in Cleveland's starting lineup and didn't provide much. But De'Andre Hunter filled the missing point production with his best scoring performance of the playoffs thus far. The six-year veteran tallied 19 points off the bench, shooting 3-of-4 on 3-pointers.

Plenty of the postseason remains to be played, but Hunter provided exactly the kind of boost the Cavaliers were hoping for when they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Atlanta Hawks. Cleveland now has the kind of depth that can help in a long playoff series against teams like the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.