NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand entering the regular season's stretch run

By Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo Sports

The NBA trade deadline is behind us. All-Star Weekend is behind us. About 25 games separate most rosters from the end of the regular season. From the tanking teams to those that refuse to lose, and the many pretenders to the few contenders, we give you for free the world's most accurate power rankings.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!