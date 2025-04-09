NBA reportedly rescinds Luka Dončić's 2nd technical foul, which Lakers star said was caused by a ref's mistake

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The NBA has rescinded the technical foul that got Luka Dončić ejected in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Dončić was hit with the foul after an official thought he made a comment toward him, but the Lakers star said after the game he was actually talking to a fan behind the official.

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!