NBA suspends 5 players as a result of Pistons-Timberwolves melee

Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 30: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The NBA announced that five players have been suspended from Sunday's kerfluffle between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars has suspended Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart for two games, while Detroit forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser will sit for one game, as will T'Wolves center-forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Reid and DiVincenzo will miss Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Holland II, Sasser and Stewart will begin their individual suspensions on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!