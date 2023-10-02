NBA training camps open: Follow the latest news, updates from around the league

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: James Harden #1 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It was an eventful offseason in the NBA, culminating in a blockbuster trade last week that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and a residual move Sunday when the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday.

There are plenty of storylines still lingering: James Harden’s trade request has not yet been granted and the 2023 MVP, Joel Embiid, could be watching other Eastern Conference contender’s moves closely.

Along with the host of new faces in new places, Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated NBA Draft pick in recent memory, is about to embark on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 2023 draft class is stacked with talent as the next generation of stars start to form.

The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.

