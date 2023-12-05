New revenue sharing FBS subconference, Kyle McCord enters the transfer portal & is the CFP committee obsolete?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off the podcast, analyzing the new reports that NCAA president Charlie Baker is planning on building a new Division I subconference with a focus on athlete revenue sharing. Ross details Baker's plans that would allow qualified schools to control their own revenue sharing with athletes. This new development leads to questions about the future of Olympic sports and what happens when schools are given full control over the compensation for their athletes.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal after posting an 11-1 season for the Buckeyes. The move appeared to be mutual after head coach Ryan Day did not commit to McCord as the starter in 2024. The guys break down the pros and cons of the quarterback surge in the transfer portal. Elsewhere in the portal, Texas A&M’s Walter Nolen has entered after two seasons as an Aggie. The top recruit is opting for a new home instead of testing the Mike Elko system. Also, QB Tyler Buchner is planning on switching sports to lacrosse after a couple rollercoaster seasons with Notre Dame and Alabama.

Later, the guys return to Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff. Was the committee wary of the Seminoles after seeing their offensive struggles with Brock Glenn at the helm against Louisville in the ACC Championship game?

Lastly, now that the college football regular season has concluded, the show is ready to announce this year's winner of Race for the Case.

1:00 - NCAA’s new revenue sharing subconference?

20:57 - Ohio State’s Kyle McCord enters the transfer portal

37:07 - Other transfer portal moves getting more interesting

44:20 - More on CFP’s Florida State snub

59:30 - Race for the Case champion is crowned

