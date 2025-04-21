NFL Draft 2025: 5 things to know about quarterback Cam Ward, the projected No. 1 overall pick

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Cam Ward #QB15 of Miami speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, one of the biggest names on the board is Cam Ward, the former Miami quarterback who is one of the top prospects in the draft. Yahoo Sports' mock draft has Ward going as the first overall pick, with the Tennessee Titans likely to take Ward as their new young franchise quarterback.

As confidence that Ward will be taken first overall continues to grow, here are five things to know about the future NFL quarterback.

Ward transferred to Miami after time at Washington State and Incarnate Word

Ward landed with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2024 season, but before then, he spent time at two other schools.

Ward started his college career with Incarnate Word, a Texas-based Catholic school that plays in the Southland Conference. The quarterback made a statement during his two years there, earning multiple conference honors and winning the Jerry Rice Award as the country's standout freshman.

In 2022, Ward transferred to Washington State, spending two seasons with the Cougars. Although he initially declared for the NFL Draft after his senior year, he walked it back to transfer to Miami, using his fifth year (because of COVID-19) to have a stellar 2024 season.

Ward was a Heisman finalist

Ward was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and was considered one of the top quarterbacks throughout the season. Although the award eventually went to two-way player Travis Hunter, Ward still ended up with plenty of accolades for his 2024 season. The quarterback was named the ACC's Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, and took home the 2024 Manning Award, given to the best quarterback in the country.

Ward led the nation in passing touchdowns

Ward's reputation as one of the top passers in the country last season was backed up by his stats. The QB led the nation in passing touchdowns last year, tossing 39 across the regular season and postseason. He was second in passing yards (4,313) and passing yards per game (331.77) behind Syracuse's Kyle McCord.

Though some have criticized this year's quarterback class as weak, Ward has risen above that for a reason. The quarterback is a highly creative playmaker with the ability to think on his feet and think outside the box. Though his completion percentage is not as high, his production and his QBRating (171.1) back that up.

Ward set the Division I passing touchdown record

Ward also secured his name in the history books this season by setting a new Division I record for passing touchdowns. The quarterback broke the passing record partway through the Pop-Tarts Bowl, throwing to Jacolby George in the first half to earn his 156th career TD and pass former Houston quarterback Case Keenum.

With the record complete, Ward then sat out the rest of the game, seemingly to keep himself draft-ready. The move drew criticism as Miami lost the game to Iowa State, 42-41.

Ward's been pretty sure where he's going to end up

For the past several months, it's become increasingly clear that Ward will likely go first overall, selected by the Tennessee Titans.

And Ward seems to be pretty sure about that as well, hinting at the possibility on more than one occasion. The week before the draft, Ward notably mentioned Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears as two of the best in the NFL while on a gaming stream. He has made it clear that he wants to be in Tennessee.

That feeling seems to be reciprocal: The Titans have pulled out all of the stops for Ward, with the brass taking him out for dinner ahead of his pro day and hosting an additional private workout.