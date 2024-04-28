NFL Draft grades: Los Angeles Rams play it safe, fill critical needs on defense

Overall Los Angeles Rams grade: B-

This was a safe, logical draft for the Rams, which makes sense for where they are right now. They beefed up their defensive line, added a quality back and also a much-needed safety within the top 100 picks. There isn’t a lot of big upside here, but most of these players should have high floors for the NFL. It’s hard to see this draft class failing for the Rams, but they might not have true star power here.

Favorite Pick: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State (19th overall)

Great pickup for the Rams. They needed to continue to add talent to their defensive line and get a proven, productive pass rusher in Jared Verse, who has a lot of experience.

Least Favorite Pick: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State (39th overall)

It’s hard to project how so many of these older prospects will fare in the NFL, but Fiske feels risky — especially for a trade up. Fiske transferred to Florida State for his fifth year in college, where he was productive for the Seminoles. With his 4.7 40-yard dash, it's not difficult to see why NFL teams wanted to draft Fiske. Still, this is just uncharted territory in terms of the age of these players and how they project moving forward. Fiske could stand to gain some more weight, but there’s no doubting his movement skills.

Draft picks

RRound 1, Pick 19: Jared Verse, Edge, Florida StateRound 2, Pick 39: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 83: Blake Corum, RB, MichiganRound 3, Pick 99: Kamren Kinchens, S, MiamiRound 5, Pick 154: Brennan Jackson, LB, Washington StateRound 6, Pick 196: Tyler Davis, DL, ClemsonRound 6, Pick 209: Joshua Karty, K, StanfordRound 6, Pick 213: Jordan Whittington, WR, TexasRound 6, Pick 217: Beaux Limmer, OL, ArkansasRound 7, Pick 254: KT Leveston, OL, Kansas State