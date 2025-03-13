NFL free agency 2025: Mason Rudolph rejoins Steelers on 2-year deal, per multiple reports

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The first piece of the quarterback puzzle in Pittsburgh has been put in place, although it might nit be to fill the starting job.

After a year away from the Steelers, veteran backup Mason Rudolph is returning to Pittsburgh, reportedly on a 2-year deal, worth $4.5 million. Rudolph spent 2024 with the Tennessee Titans where he appeared in eight games, starting five, leading the Titans to a 1-4 record in those starts. He threw for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions and a 64.0% completion rate. Rudolph was filling in for an injured Will Levis in those starts — the most he'd made in a season since his rookie year with the Steelers back in 2019.

Splitting starts with Duck Hodges in place of an injured Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph threw for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdown passes that season. He remained the backup on Mike Tomlin's team as the club transitioned from the Big Ben era to Kenny Pickett under center, and he's likely to serve in that same role, once the Pittsburgh starting quarterback situation is settled.

Russell Wilson is still a free agent and not expected back and Justin Fields agreed to terms of a 2-year deal with the Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers — who the Steelers who have reportedly made an offer to to be their starting quarterback.

While not likely to be the starting quarterback, Rudolph joins D.K. Metcalf among the additions the Steelers have made this offseason after and 18th consecutive season of finishing .500 or better and 12th playoff appearance under head coach Mike Tomlin.