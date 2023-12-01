NFL injury tracker Week 13: Tee Higgins ready to return for Bengals; Joe Flacco preparing to start for Browns

It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.
With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice on Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.
The Cleveland Browns are currently preparing for Joe Flacco to be their quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.
"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."
Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? Aaron Jones did not practice this week as he's dealing with a knee injury. A.J. Dillon, however, was on the field Thursday as he's recovering from a groin injury.
Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report.
CHARGERS
T Trey Pipkins (wrist): limited
S JT Woods (illness): limited
WR Keenan Allen (quad): DNP
G/T Zack Bailey (back): DNP
DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness): DNP
TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP
PATRIOTS
C David Andrews (foot): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited
LB Chris Board (back): limited
OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest): limited
RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh): limited
WR Matthew Slater (ankle): limited
OL Sidy Sow (ankle): limited
DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited
WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness): DNP
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): DNP
OL Riley Reiff (knee): DNP
LIONS
LB Alex Anzalone (hand): DNP
C Frank Ragnow (back/toe/rest): DNP
SAINTS
K Blake Grupe (right groin): limited
C Erik McCoy (shoulder): limited
WR Chris Olave (concussion protocol): limited
T Ryan Ramcyzyk (knee): limited
CE Cameron Jordan (ankle): DNP
S Marcus Maye (shoulder): DNP
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP
WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): DNP
LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): DNP
FALCONS
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): limited
LB Nate Landman (thigh): limited
T Jake Matthews (hip): limited
JETS
RB Breece Hall (hamstring): limited
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): limited
OL Billy Turner (finger): limited
LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited
RB Israel Abanikanda (illness): DNP
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): DNP
CARDINALS
TE Trey McBride (groin): limited
S Jalen Thompson (ribs): limited
S Joey Blount (knee): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited
WR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): DNP
WR Zach Pascal (personal): DNP
CB Starling Thomas (ankle): DNP
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): DNP
STEELERS
WR Calvin Austin (ankle): limited
WR Diontae Johnson (illness): DNP
CB James Pierre (shoulder): DNP
COLTS
DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited
CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): DNP
TITANS
LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited
C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited
CB Roger McCreary (foot): limited
DOLPHINS
RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/quad): limited
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
DB Elijah Campbell (shoulder): limited
LB Bradley Chubb (knee): limited
WR Chase Claypool (knee): limited
OL Lester Cotton (illness): limited
LS Blake Ferguson (ankle): limited
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited
FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): limited
OL Robert Jones (knee): limited
RB Raheem Moster (ankle/knee): limited
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited
OL Connor Williams (illness): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP
T Kendall Lamm (back): DNP
COMMANDERS
C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited
FB Alex Armah (hamstring): limited
CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): DNP
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP
BRONCOS
WR Jerry Jeudy (groin): limited
K Wil Lutz (right hip): limited
CB Damarri Mathis (back): limited
WR Marvin Mims (hamstring): limited
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown (knee): limited
WR Tank Dell (calf): limited
DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow): DNP
TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP
PANTHERS
S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited
OL Nash Jensen (back): limited
OLB DJ Johnson (elbow): limited
G Cade Mays (ankle): limited
WR Jonathan Mingo (Achilles): limited
T Taylor Moton (knee): limited
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited
S Xavier Woods (thigh): limited
S Vonn Bell (shoulder): DNP
OLB Marquis Haynes (back): DNP
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP
BUCCANEERS
OLB Yaya Diaby (ankle): limited
WR Chris Godwin (neck): limited
LB Lavonte David (groin): DNP
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP
LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): DNP
DL Mike Greene (calf): DNP
LB Devin White (foot): DNP
BROWNS
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
C Nick Harris (knee): limited
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): DNP
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP
LB Anthony Walker (hamstring/illness): DNP
RAMS
DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP
49ERS
G Spencer Burford (knee): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot): DNP
RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): DNP
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP
EAGLES
WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited
WR Julio Jones (knee): limited
TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP
DT Fletcher Cox (groin): DNP
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): DNP
S Justin Evans (knee): DNP
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP
CHIEFS
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited
LB Nick Bolton (wrist): limited
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited
DL Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited
TE Josiah Deguara (hip): limited
RB AJ Dillon (groin): limited
S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): limited
LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): limited
WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee): DNP
WR Jayden Reed (chest): DNP
CB Robert Rochell (calf): DNP
BENGALS
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle): limited
OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited
CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad): limited
CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness): DNP
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited
RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited
TE Luke Farrell (toe): limited