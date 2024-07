NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 28: Tashaun Gipson Sr. #31 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after forcing a fumble during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL has suspended former San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Details of the violation were not reported.

A former Pro Bowler, Gipson played the last two NFL seasons with the 49ers. He's a free agent who will turn 34 in August.