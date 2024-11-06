NFL trade deadline instant analysis, Steelers land Mike Williams & Week 9 takeaways | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to give their instant reactions and analysis for every major trade after a wild NFL trade deadline before diving into their favorite (and least favorite) things they saw in Week 9 of NFL action.

The duo start off with the eight biggest trades from trade deadline day, as they give thumbs up or down on every transaction, including Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, Mike Williams to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys and more.

Later, Nate and Matt dive into their six favorite (and two least favorite) things they saw in Week 9. Matt highlights Liam Coen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Jets passing game and the Los Angeles Chargers defense, while Nate highlights the Detroit Lions, Bijan Robinson and the new faces showing up big on the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles defenses. Matt is upset about the Jermaine Burton saga, while Nate is flabbergasted at the Shane Waldron Chicago Bears offense.

(2:10) Trade deadline instant analysis: thumbs up or down

(32:45) Liam Coen is crushing it

(41:30) Lions are juggernauts

(49:05) Jets passing game came alive

(53:30) Bijan Robinson

(58:15) Chargers defense is scary

(1:05:15) New faces on Rams & Eagles defenses show up big

(1:12:10) Least favorite things from Week 9

