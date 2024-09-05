NFL Week 1 preview: what to watch for in every game | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to finally talk about some real life NFL football games. After going through their favorite responses to Charles' tweet asking for heinous NFL season predictions, the duo pick six games that have the most interesting matchups to watch in this weekend's slate, discussing all of the primetime matchups, a loaded AFC South duel, a battle for Florida and Deshaun Watson trying to survive against a loaded Dallas defense.

Later, Nate and Charles discuss all the rest of the 15 NFL matchups in Week 1 and give something to watch for in each and every game.

(1:35) Favorite heinous 2024 NFL season predictions

(5:30) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(11:45) Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

(17:50) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

(24:30) Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

(28:30) Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

(33:45) New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

(39:15) Rapid fire: one thing to watch in every Sunday matchup

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!