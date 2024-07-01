NHL reinstates Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac, Joel Quenneville, who resigned for lack of response to Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Media Day CHICAGO, IL- JUNE 11: Chicago Blackhawks' General Manager Stan Bowman and Head Coach Joel Quenneville speak to the media during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final Media Day at the United Center on June 11, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images) (Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL announced on Monday that former executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac and head coach Joel Quenneville are eligible to seek employment in the league more than two years after they resigned in the aftermath of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.

All three resigned from their jobs in 2021 after an investigation determined that they didn't respond appropriately to allegations of sexual assault within the Blackhawks organization in 2010.

Former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach alleged in a 2021 lawsuit that the team's then-video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted him during the 2010 season. Beach filed the lawsuit anonymously, but has since spoken publicly about his experience.

"The National Hockey League today announced that, effective immediately, Stan Bowman, Al McIsaac and Joel Queneville are eligible to seek employment in the NHL," the statement reads. "For more than the last two and a half years, these individuals have been ineligible to work for any NHL team as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Blackhawks player, Kyle Beach, had been assaulted by the club's video coach."

Probe: Blackhawks brass sat on allegations amid Stanley Cup run

The investigation determined that Bowman, MacIsaac, Quenneville, and former team president John McDonough and executives Jay Blunk and Kevin Cheveldayoff met to discuss the allegation after Beach reported it to Blackhawks human resources, but that no action was taken until three weeks later.

The Blackhawks were in the midst of a run to the Stanley Cup championship at the time of the report. Per the investigation MacIsaac stated that McDonough "did not want any negative publicity during the Stanley Cup Finals."

The NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million for "inadequate internal procedures" at the conclusion of the investigation. Bowman and MacIsaac were still with the Blackhawks and resigned from their positions with the results of the investigation were released in October 2021.

Quenneville was the head coach of the Florida Panthers at the time. He stepped down from his position days later. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement in response to Quenneville's resignation stating that Quenneville would be required to meet with him to consider future employment in the league.

"Given the result, there is no need for any further action by the NHL regarding Mr. Quenneville at this time," Bettman's 2021 statement reads. "However, should he wish to re-enter the League in some capacity in the future, I will require a meeting with him in advance in order to determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place."

In it's statement Monday, the league announced that it is satisfied that Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville have satisfied standards to again warrant employment in the league.

"While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly, personnel who are in positions of leadership," the statement reads.

"Moreover each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways o address alleged acts of abuse."

All three will be eligible to return to employment within the league starting July 10.