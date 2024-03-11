Nick Wright on LeBron vs. MJ, the NBA's gambling problem & Celtics or Bucks in the East? | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Nick Wright from FOX Sports for a discussion about LeBron vs. Michael Jordan, the NBA’s gambling problem and more.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Nick Wright from FS1's First Things First show to talk about everyone going on in and around the NBA.

First, social media is going crazy with NBA fans claiming to be “done with the 90s”. That leads to a fun conversation between Nick and Vincent, which essentially turns into a the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, along with why Scottie Pippin is either overrated or overlooked.

Rudy Gobert was fined by the league for making a gesture and then claiming that the refs are affected by sports gambling. Nick tells his own tale of sports gambling and then explains why he thinks there will be a scandal involving officials in a major sport sometime soon.

Nick is a Lakers fan, so Vinnie asked him if he was worried about the Lakers likely being in the play-in this season. The guys agree that there is a big difference between being in the 7/8 seed against the 9/10 seed, and that the Lakers should do everything they can to avoid the Nuggets.

Finally, Nick says he’s going on TV to predict the Milwaukee Bucks will win the Eastern Conference this year. Vinnie also agrees that the Celtics have some serious flaws that make it hard to pick them despite all of their success. Can Jayson Tatum change their minds?

