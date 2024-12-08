Nikola Jokić posts career-high 56 points, in loss to free-falling Wizards

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Nuggets 126-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Nikola Jokić reached a new high in a Hall of Fame career on Saturday. It wasn't enough to avoid a loss to the worst team in the NBA.

Jokić's Denver Nuggets fell to the Washington Wizards 122-113 despite the three-time MVP posting 56 points on 22-of-38 shooting, along with 16 rebounds and eight assists. The win broke a 16-game losing streak for Washington, whose record remains an NBA-worst 3-18. Every other NBA team has at least five wins.

Jokić has a new CAREER-HIGH with 52 PTS 🚨🚨



DEN-WAS | NBA League Pass

📲 https://t.co/10XTVdfDl7 pic.twitter.com/vsJxXzqicH — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2024

In the case of Jokić, the career high wasn't a reflection of brilliance so much as a lack of other options on the Nuggets. Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (calf) were both out Saturday, essentially leaving the big man as options No. 1, 2 and 3 for a team that is now 11-10.

Every non-Jokić Denver player combined to shoot 24-for-56 with 10 turnovers. The bigger issue might have been on defense though, as the NBA's worst team by offensive rating looked downright competent facing the shorthanded Nuggets.

Jordan Poole finished the game with 39 points on 12-of-26 shooting (9-of-20 from 3-point range) with eight assists. G League veteran Justin Champagnie, who had played roughly four-and-a-half minutes in the NBA before Thursday, had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Pretty sweet pass from Poole to Champagnie here for the and-one.



Washington is having their best offensive half of the season: up double-digits on Denver, forcing 12 TOs and shooting 51% from the field. pic.twitter.com/OauhG2u4iP — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) December 8, 2024

There aren't going to be many losses worse than that in the NBA this season, even if the Nuggets were shorthanded and the Wizards got the rare Jordan Poole 2022 vintage game.

Denver now faces the second half of a back-to-back with a road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, before the NBA schedule pauses for the in-season tournament.