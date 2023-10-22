NLCS Game 5: Phillies' offense wakes up vs. Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a wild pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies watched a 2-0 NLCS lead disappear as the Arizona Diamondbacks won two consecutive games in Phoenix. But they bounced back in Game 5 in the desert, winning 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead before the NLCS goes back to Philly for Game 6.

On Saturday in Game 5, the Phillies sent right-hander Zack Wheeler back to the mound against Zac Gallen of the D-backs. That was also the pitching matchup for Game 1 in Philadelphia, which the Phillies won 5-3.

The Phillies scored first, plating two runs on three first-inning singles against Gallen.

While scoring, Bryce Harper had a scary collision with Gabriel Moreno, who seemed shaken up but stayed in the game.

From there, both pitchers cruised for a while, surrendering little until Kyle Schwarber hit an absolute no-doubter in the top of the sixth, making it 3-0 Phillies. It was Schwarber's 20th career postseason home run, the most among left-handed hitters in MLB history.

Harper followed two batters later by clobbering a solo shot of his own. It was his 11th postseason home run with Philly, tying the franchise record in just 28 games.

Alek Thomas finally got the Diamondbacks on the board in the seventh, with a solo homer off of Wheeler that ended the ace's scoreless streak.

J.T. Realmuto provided the knockout blow for Philadelphia with a two-run homer in the eighth that made it 6-1 Phillies. That score held from there.

See below for more news, scores, highlights and updates from NLCS Game 5 on Saturday.

