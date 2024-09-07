North Carolina QB Max Johnson says he will return for 2025 season

Max Johnson North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Max Johnson's 2024 season reached a swift end after suffering a broken leg in North Carolina's Week 1 win over Minnesota. Yet the senior intends to return to the Tar Heels to play one more season, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

"These last eight days have been a serious grind and it has taken a lot to get to [the] other side and start the recovery process," Johnson said in a statement sent to ESPN. "I want to thank Dr. Templeman and his team, the nurses and support staff at Hennepin County Medical Center who took amazing care of me."

"It will be hard to sit on the sidelines, but I have a lot of football left in me and know I will be back out there next year," he added after thanking University of Minnesota doctors, UNC head coach Mack Brown and his staff, trainers, family and friends. "In the meantime, I’ll be there every day supporting my teammates and helping out as much as I can. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans – #GoHeels."

Max Johnson receives an ovation from fans as he is carted off the field due to injury pic.twitter.com/ycSaFONCth — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) August 30, 2024

Johnson had surgery last Friday, following the game last Thursday and has remained in Minneapolis while recovering. According to Brown, Johnson will participate in team activities once he returns to Chapel Hill and be able to travel with the team to be on the sidelines when medically cleared.

Conner Harrell takes over as the Tar Heels' starter after getting beat out by Johnson. As the backup to Drake Maye last season, he appeared in five games (including starting the Duke's Mayo Bowl against West Virginia) and threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 67% passing.

Next season will be Johnson's sixth in college football. He played his first two years at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M. After a coaching change in College Station, Johnson moved on to North Carolina with two years of eligibility. Whether or not he petitions for a seventh year of eligibility may depend on how next season goes for him.

During his college career, Johnson has thrown for 5.923 yards and 47 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while completing 61% of his passes.

North Carolina (1–0) hosts Charlotte (0–1) for its Week 2 matchup with kickoff from Chapel Hill at 3:30 p.m. ET.