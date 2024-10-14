Notre Dame CB, projected first-round NFL pick Benjamin Morrison needs season-ending hip surgery

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Stanford at Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 12: Notre Dame Fighting Irish CB Benjamin Morrison (20) warms up prior to a college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 12, 2024 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame cornerback and projected first-round NFL draft pick Benjamin Morrison will have season-ending hip surgery that likely means the end of his college career.

Head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters the news on Monday. Morrison suffered the hip injury in Saturday's 49-7 win over Stanford.

"Obviously, it's a blow to our team," Freeman said. "You lose a captain, great football player. You feel terrible for the kid. He gives football, he gives preparation everything he has. It's just tough. He's a tough kid, he's a tough individual."

A junior captain, Morrison tallied three interceptions and 10 passes defended as a sophomore and was tied for third in the nation as a freshman with six interceptions in 2022. A preseason All-American, Morrison is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice projects Morrison as a first-round pick and has him ranked No. 13 on his big board.

The injury is another blow to a Notre Dame team that's ranked 12th in the nation and hopeful to play itself into the 12-team College Football Playoff field. The Irish have already lost lost left tackle Charles Jagusah, center Ashton Craig and defensive ends Jordan Botelho and Boubacar Traore to season-ending injuries. Notre Dame is 5-1 with a Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois at home that put its prospects to make the CFP at risk.